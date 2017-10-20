No winner in tonight's €55.6m Euromillions jackpot
Tonight's Euromillions jackpot was a massive €55,649,983.
That figure is only set to rise as no one claimed the top prize.
In the main draw, the luckiest Irish ticket holder can claim €1,644 on a Match 4 + 2 Stars ticket.
There was no winner of the Plus top prize either, although 56 ticket holders matched 4 balls in that draw to win €2,000.
Check your tickets here:
Lotto Results: Friday, October 20, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 10
- 21
- 37
- 16
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 5
- 9
- 22
- 23
- 25
- 39
- 18
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 9
- 13
- 22
- 28
- 31
- 34
- 33
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 4
- 7
- 11
- 16
- 23
- 27
- 17
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €55,649,983
There was no winner of the Euromillion jackpot.
- 4
- 17
- 23
- 27
- 30
- 3
- 8
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Plus top prize.
- 3
- 4
- 11
- 30
- 50
