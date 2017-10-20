No winner in tonight's €55.6m Euromillions jackpot

Tonight's Euromillions jackpot was a massive €55,649,983.

That figure is only set to rise as no one claimed the top prize.

In the main draw, the luckiest Irish ticket holder can claim €1,644 on a Match 4 + 2 Stars ticket.

There was no winner of the Plus top prize either, although 56 ticket holders matched 4 balls in that draw to win €2,000.

Lotto Results: Friday, October 20, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 4
    • 5
    • 7
    • 10
    • 21
    • 37
    • 16



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 9
    • 22
    • 23
    • 25
    • 39
    • 18



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 9
    • 13
    • 22
    • 28
    • 31
    • 34
    • 33



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 7
    • 11
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 17



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €55,649,983

    There was no winner of the Euromillion jackpot.

    • 4
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 30
    • 3
    • 8



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 4
    • 11
    • 30
    • 50



