'No white smoke' on Brexit talks as Tánaiste says Irish Government's position not changing

A European official has said there is still "no white smoke" in Brexit talks amid a deadlock over the Irish border.

European officials say they are talking with all sides but there has been no breakthrough.

They added the deal will have to come this week, but talks could go as late as Sunday.

The sticking point is still the border.

Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald says there has to be assurances on Northern Ireland staying in the customs union and single market.

She said: "In the absence of that kind of clarity, in the absence of a deal that secures that very thing, then we are undoubtedly headed towards a border on the island of Ireland, the undermining of the Good Friday Agreement and everything else that might flow from that."

At Leaders Questions in the Dáil today, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney said the Irish Government’s position will not be changing.

"The core issues that Ireland got agreement on at the start of this week are not changing," he said.

"They are in the interests of this island and the relationships on it."

