No tricks but all treats for three National Lottery winners who claimed €363,000

It was far from scary in the National Lottery HQ today as three players from Monaghan, Donegal and Cork celebrated a Happy Hallo'win after collecting €363,294 on Lotto and Scratch Cards.

The first winner through the door was a pensioner from Co Monaghan who was thrilled to claim her Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000 from the Lotto draw on Wednesday October 25 after buying her winning ticket in Supervalu on Fermanagh Street in Clones.

Accompanied by her friend of 20 years, the delighted winner revealed she has not yet shared news of her win with anybody else. She watched the draw live and knew straight away that she had won but waited until the next morning to pick up the phone to tell her friend.

The second lucky winner was a mother from Donegal who travelled to Dublin with her husband and son to collect the her sum of €63,294 after matching five numbers plus the Bonus on last Saturday’s Lotto draw.

She bought her winning ticket in a Supervalu store in the Glebe in Co Donegal.

She revealed that she abandoned choosing family birthdays for her Lotto numbers a year ago.

“I switched to Quick Picks and that seems to have done the trick with this win,” she said.

She plans to use the funds towards some home improvements.

The third winner in the doors for a Hallowe’en treat was a lady in her sixties from Cork who travelled with her sister to claim €50,000 won on an All Cash Congratulations Scratch Card bought in Herlihy’s Centra on Oliver Plunkett Street in Cork city.

“I have been hearing in the news that there have been a lot of lottery and EuroMillions wins in Cork but you never actually thought I would get lucky. I still cannot believe it and while I am not sure what I am going to buy with the money, I am definitely going to treat myself to something special,” she said.

Tomorrow night’s Lotto jackpot is heading for €2.5 million. Play in store, online at lottery.ie or through the National Lottery App by 7:45pm on Wednesday evening for your chance to win.