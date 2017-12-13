No plans to withdraw invitation to Donald Trump after Jerusalem move , says Coveney

The Government will not be withdrawing the invitation for Donald Trump to visit Ireland, Foreign Affairs Minister and Tánaiste Simon Coveney told the Dáil today.

The US President recently decided to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, sparking more tensions in the region.

However, Minister Coveney said that cancelling his invitation to visit Ireland would not be productive.

"I would not be in favour of refusing to meet or host the President of the United States because of a disagreement on policy, however strongly we might disagree," he said.

"That would be incompatible with the depth and scale of our relationship, which is overwhelmingly a positive one.

"It would reduce our opportunities for influence in the short term and damage our interests in the long term."