No newsflash 'for now' from Gerry Adams on future as SF leader

Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams says there are no plans for any announcement about his own future as party leader "for now".

It follows Martin McGuinness' decision to announce his retirement from frontline politics yesterday as he continues his battle with illness.

Mr Adams and Mr McGuinness have worked together for more than 45 years.

Announcing his retirement from frontline politics on health grounds, Mr McGuinness said yesterday: "Last year, Gerry Adams and I confirmed that we had a plan in place for transition to a new leadership. For my part, it was my intention to step aside in May this year...Unfortunately, my health and the current crisis have overtaken this timeframe."

However, Gerry Adams would not be drawn on reports he planned to leave alongside Martin McGuinness in May.

"Two announcements at the beginning of the year is enough - Martin's announcements and our announcement on (the coming) Monday of his successor. That's enough for now," he said.