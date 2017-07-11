'No means no, even if you’re drunk', says woman who claims husband raped her on Christmas Day

A woman who has accused her husband of raping her on Christmas Day 2003 has told his trial: "No means no, even if you're drunk".

The man, who is aged in his 40s, denies he forced himself on her and claims they had consensual sex on a number of occasions afterwards.

The alleged victim spent two days giving evidence and being cross examined.

She claims her husband woke her up and raped her on the coach in their living room after putting their children to bed on Christmas Day 2003.

She accepted being tipsy after drinking up to seven glasses of wine that day, but denied being drunk.

She said her husband was knocking back the beers because he felt he was playing catch-up, having not had a drink earlier.

She rejected a suggestion from his barrister that what happened that night was drunken sex between two adults in a place they used to have sex to avoid waking up their children.

In any event, she said: "No means no, even if you’re drunk".

Her husband also took the stand this afternoon. He claims she never told him to stop and had consensual sex with him on two occasions afterwards.