No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €7m
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €6,470,902.
The numbers drawn were 9, 13, 16, 27, 32 and 33. The bonus number was 44.
Saturday's jackpot is heading for €7m.
There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €500,000. The numbers drawn were: 7, 22, 36, 38, 42 and 45. The bonus number was 29.
There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 18, 34, 40, 41, 45 and 46. The bonus number was 21.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 4
- 13
- 24
- 27
- 28
- 32
- 39
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 5
- 8
- 12
- 13
- 18
- 33
- 31
Lotto Results - Jackpot €6,470,903
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 30,000 players won prizes.
- 9
- 13
- 16
- 27
- 32
- 33
- 44
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 7
- 22
- 36
- 38
- 42
- 45
- 29
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 18
- 34
- 40
- 41
- 45
- 46
- 21
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 9
- 13
- 16
- 27
- 32
- 33
- 44
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 22
- 36
- 38
- 42
- 45
- 29
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 18
- 34
- 40
- 41
- 45
- 46
- 21
