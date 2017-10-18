No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €7m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €6,470,902.

The numbers drawn were 9, 13, 16, 27, 32 and 33. The bonus number was 44.

Saturday's jackpot is heading for €7m.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €500,000. The numbers drawn were: 7, 22, 36, 38, 42 and 45. The bonus number was 29.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 18, 34, 40, 41, 45 and 46. The bonus number was 21.

