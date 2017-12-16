No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €5m
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €4,389,124.
Lotto Results: Saturday, December 16, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 1
- 6
- 17
- 19
- 20
- 30
- 5
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 5
- 7
- 14
- 24
- 27
- 35
- 34
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,389,125
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 35,000 players won prizes.
- 1
- 21
- 33
- 37
- 38
- 40
- 8
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 11
- 12
- 18
- 28
- 42
- 47
- 7
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 3
- 7
- 21
- 33
- 36
- 39
- 22
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 21
- 33
- 37
- 38
- 40
- 8
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 11
- 12
- 18
- 28
- 42
- 47
- 7
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 7
- 21
- 33
- 36
- 39
- 22
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 3
- 11
- 21
- 27
- 30
- 32
- 19
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 9
- 14
- 17
- 18
- 27
- 39
