No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €5m

Back to Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €4,389,124.

Lotto Results: Saturday, December 16, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 6
    • 17
    • 19
    • 20
    • 30
    • 5



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 7
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 35
    • 34



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,389,125

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 35,000 players won prizes.

    • 1
    • 21
    • 33
    • 37
    • 38
    • 40
    • 8



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 11
    • 12
    • 18
    • 28
    • 42
    • 47
    • 7



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 3
    • 7
    • 21
    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 22



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 21
    • 33
    • 37
    • 38
    • 40
    • 8



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 11
    • 12
    • 18
    • 28
    • 42
    • 47
    • 7



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 7
    • 21
    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 22



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 3
    • 11
    • 21
    • 27
    • 30
    • 32
    • 19



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 9
    • 14
    • 17
    • 18
    • 27
    • 39



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: lotto, euromillions

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland