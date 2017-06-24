No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €5.5m
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €4,918,696.
Wednesday's jackpot is heading for €5.5m.
Lotto Results: Saturday, June 24, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 1
- 6
- 9
- 15
- 18
- 35
- 22
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 7
- 19
- 29
- 36
- 37
- 20
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,918,697
- 3
- 20
- 31
- 32
- 43
- 46
- 19
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 7
- 13
- 24
- 35
- 41
- 29
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 3
- 5
- 22
- 26
- 34
- 36
- 2
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 20
- 31
- 32
- 43
- 46
- 19
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 7
- 13
- 24
- 35
- 41
- 29
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 5
- 22
- 26
- 34
- 36
- 2
