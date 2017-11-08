No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €4m
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth more than €3.3m.
The Lotto Plus 1 or Plus 2 jackpots were not won, although more than 31,000 players won prizes.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 5
- 10
- 16
- 22
- 33
- 38
- 25
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 2
- 14
- 21
- 27
- 29
- 26
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,332,500
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 31,000 players won prizes.
- 7
- 11
- 26
- 30
- 45
- 47
- 1
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 9
- 19
- 21
- 41
- 43
- 46
- 29
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 3
- 10
- 11
- 19
- 23
- 36
- 46
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 11
- 26
- 30
- 45
- 47
- 1
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 9
- 19
- 21
- 41
- 43
- 46
- 29
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 10
- 11
- 19
- 23
- 36
- 46
Most Read in Ireland
