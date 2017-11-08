No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €4m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth more than €3.3m.

The Lotto Plus 1 or Plus 2 jackpots were not won, although more than 31,000 players won prizes.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, November 08, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 5
    • 10
    • 16
    • 22
    • 33
    • 38
    • 25



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 2
    • 14
    • 21
    • 27
    • 29
    • 26



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,332,500

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 31,000 players won prizes.

    • 7
    • 11
    • 26
    • 30
    • 45
    • 47
    • 1



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 9
    • 19
    • 21
    • 41
    • 43
    • 46
    • 29



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 3
    • 10
    • 11
    • 19
    • 23
    • 36
    • 46



