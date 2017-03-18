No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €4.5m
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €4m.
The numbers drawn were 9, 11, 18, 24, 30 and 44. The bonus number was 46.
There were also no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 and Plus 2 top prizes, although one person won €5,000 for matching five numbers plus the bonus in Lotto Plus 1.
Lotto Results: Saturday, March 18, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 1
- 19
- 20
- 25
- 36
- 39
- 38
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 12
- 15
- 16
- 35
- 38
- 39
- 25
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,987,804
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 39,000 players won prizes.
- 9
- 11
- 18
- 24
- 30
- 44
- 46
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 1
- 8
- 22
- 30
- 36
- 45
- 13
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 12
- 18
- 24
- 26
- 31
- 43
- 32
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 9
- 11
- 18
- 24
- 30
- 44
- 46
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 8
- 22
- 30
- 36
- 45
- 13
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 12
- 18
- 24
- 26
- 31
- 43
- 32
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 10
- 22
- 23
- 31
- 32
- 39
- 19
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 9
- 10
- 27
- 30
- 31
- 34
- 6
