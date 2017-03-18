No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €4.5m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €4m.

The numbers drawn were 9, 11, 18, 24, 30 and 44. The bonus number was 46.

There were also no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 and Plus 2 top prizes, although one person won €5,000 for matching five numbers plus the bonus in Lotto Plus 1.

Lotto Results: Saturday, March 18, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 19
    • 20
    • 25
    • 36
    • 39
    • 38



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 12
    • 15
    • 16
    • 35
    • 38
    • 39
    • 25



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,987,804

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 39,000 players won prizes.

    • 9
    • 11
    • 18
    • 24
    • 30
    • 44
    • 46



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 1
    • 8
    • 22
    • 30
    • 36
    • 45
    • 13



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 12
    • 18
    • 24
    • 26
    • 31
    • 43
    • 32



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 11
    • 18
    • 24
    • 30
    • 44
    • 46



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 8
    • 22
    • 30
    • 36
    • 45
    • 13



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 12
    • 18
    • 24
    • 26
    • 31
    • 43
    • 32



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 10
    • 22
    • 23
    • 31
    • 32
    • 39
    • 19



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 9
    • 10
    • 27
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 6



