No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €3m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2,389,986.

Saturday's jackpot will be close to €3m.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, June 07, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 6
    • 15
    • 17
    • 18
    • 24
    • 29
    • 1



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 8
    • 9
    • 10
    • 15
    • 16
    • 23
    • 21



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,389,986

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 36,000 players won prizes.

    • 4
    • 9
    • 17
    • 20
    • 23
    • 33
    • 19



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 8
    • 23
    • 24
    • 33
    • 37
    • 41
    • 46



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 1
    • 7
    • 11
    • 20
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 9
    • 17
    • 20
    • 23
    • 33
    • 19



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 23
    • 24
    • 33
    • 37
    • 41
    • 46



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 7
    • 11
    • 20
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 9
    • 14
    • 23
    • 28
    • 34
    • 27



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 9
    • 26
    • 27
    • 31
    • 33
    • 39
    • 35



