No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €3m
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2,389,986.
Saturday's jackpot will be close to €3m.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 6
- 15
- 17
- 18
- 24
- 29
- 1
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 8
- 9
- 10
- 15
- 16
- 23
- 21
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,389,986
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 36,000 players won prizes.
- 4
- 9
- 17
- 20
- 23
- 33
- 19
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 8
- 23
- 24
- 33
- 37
- 41
- 46
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 1
- 7
- 11
- 20
- 32
- 39
- 46
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 9
- 17
- 20
- 23
- 33
- 19
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 8
- 23
- 24
- 33
- 37
- 41
- 46
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 7
- 11
- 20
- 32
- 39
- 46
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 1
- 9
- 14
- 23
- 28
- 34
- 27
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 9
- 26
- 27
- 31
- 33
- 39
- 35
