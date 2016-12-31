No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €3m
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2,532,312.
Lotto Results: Saturday, December 31, 2016
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize
- 3
- 16
- 21
- 23
- 29
- 32
- 5
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize
- 2
- 3
- 13
- 21
- 23
- 32
- 24
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,532,312
- 2
- 8
- 10
- 23
- 27
- 29
- 5
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 5
- 19
- 25
- 35
- 37
- 47
- 13
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 2
- 13
- 14
- 32
- 36
- 39
- 7
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 8
- 10
- 23
- 27
- 29
- 5
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 19
- 25
- 35
- 37
- 47
- 13
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 13
- 14
- 32
- 36
- 39
- 7
