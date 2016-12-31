No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €3m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2,532,312.

Lotto Results: Saturday, December 31, 2016


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize

    • 3
    • 16
    • 21
    • 23
    • 29
    • 32
    • 5



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize

    • 2
    • 3
    • 13
    • 21
    • 23
    • 32
    • 24



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,532,312

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 19
    • 25
    • 35
    • 37
    • 47
    • 13



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 2
    • 13
    • 14
    • 32
    • 36
    • 39
    • 7



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 19
    • 25
    • 35
    • 37
    • 47
    • 13



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 13
    • 14
    • 32
    • 36
    • 39
    • 7



