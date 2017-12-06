No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €3.5m
06/12/2017 - 21:00:24Back to Ireland Home
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2,911,668.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 11
- 14
- 23
- 26
- 29
- 38
- 15
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 10
- 13
- 17
- 19
- 34
- 38
- 5
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,911,667
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 23,000 players won prizes.
- 9
- 15
- 29
- 36
- 44
- 47
- 34
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 1
- 18
- 20
- 28
- 31
- 39
- 22
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 3
- 9
- 10
- 23
- 35
- 37
- 46
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 9
- 15
- 29
- 36
- 44
- 47
- 34
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 18
- 20
- 28
- 31
- 39
- 22
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 9
- 10
- 23
- 35
- 37
- 46
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 8
- 13
- 19
- 23
- 27
- 31
- 16
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
KEYWORDS: Lotto, Euromillions
- 3
- 9
- 16
- 22
- 24
- 35
- 7
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
More in this section
Most Read in Ireland
Gardaí investigating closure of Kildare school due to safety concern
Gardaí are investigating the closure of a school in Kildare due to a safety concern.
Weather warning issued as Storm Caroline approaches
Met Éireann have issued a status yellow wind warning as an Atlantic storm approaches.
Three men arrested in raid of unauthorised Traveller halting site in Cork
Three men have been arrested during a garda-led raid on an unauthorised Traveller halting site on the outskirts of Cork city morning.
Colleagues pay tribute to US cop killed with family in horror Wexford collision
Latest: The colleagues of the US policeman who was one of four people killed in a horrific collision on Wexford's N25 have paid tribute to a "decorated officer" who received numerous commendations.
Strong winds expected in some counties as Storm Caroline impacts Ireland
Strong winds with gusts of up to 110km per hour are expected for parts of the country today.
Gardaí appeal for help to find missing teen Ned Connors
Gardaí are looking for help in finding a teenage boy missing from Sandyford in Dublin.
Roll-out of electric vehicle charging points has 'ground to a halt'
The roll-out of Ireland's network of charging points for electric vehicles has ground to a halt, an expert said.
Latest: Four dead after crash in Wexford between lorry and car
Latest: Gardaí have confirmed that four people have died in tonight's road accident in Co. Wexford.
Join the conversation - comment here