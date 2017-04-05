No Lotto winner, but one ticket wins €175k

Back to Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €6,540,652.

However, one ticket has won €175,730 for matching five numbers plus the bonus.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, April 05, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 11
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 27
    • 30
    • 34



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 4
    • 15
    • 18
    • 23
    • 26
    • 12



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €6,540,652

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 34,000 players won prizes including one Match 5+ Bonus winner who gets €175,730.

    • 9
    • 10
    • 11
    • 22
    • 30
    • 42
    • 41



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 4
    • 22
    • 33
    • 34
    • 40
    • 44
    • 39



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 1
    • 14
    • 17
    • 18
    • 22
    • 46
    • 44



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 10
    • 11
    • 22
    • 30
    • 42
    • 41



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 22
    • 33
    • 34
    • 40
    • 44
    • 39



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 14
    • 17
    • 18
    • 22
    • 46
    • 44



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 14
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 28
    • 35
    • 18



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 10
    • 11
    • 17
    • 23
    • 32
    • 38
    • 1



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: lotto

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland