No Lotto winner, but one ticket wins €175k
05/04/2017 - 20:56:57Back to Ireland Home
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €6,540,652.
However, one ticket has won €175,730 for matching five numbers plus the bonus.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 11
- 22
- 24
- 25
- 27
- 30
- 34
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 4
- 15
- 18
- 23
- 26
- 12
Lotto Results - Jackpot €6,540,652
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 34,000 players won prizes including one Match 5+ Bonus winner who gets €175,730.
- 9
- 10
- 11
- 22
- 30
- 42
- 41
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 4
- 22
- 33
- 34
- 40
- 44
- 39
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 1
- 14
- 17
- 18
- 22
- 46
- 44
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 9
- 10
- 11
- 22
- 30
- 42
- 41
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 22
- 33
- 34
- 40
- 44
- 39
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 14
- 17
- 18
- 22
- 46
- 44
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 14
- 16
- 23
- 27
- 28
- 35
- 18
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
KEYWORDS: lotto
- 10
- 11
- 17
- 23
- 32
- 38
- 1
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
More in this section
SIPTU calls for people responsible for Bus Éireann 'debacle' to be identified as talks end for night
Paul Murphy: Campaigners claiming victory on water charges, but Govt may try again
DUP brands Sinn Féin 'doom and gloom merchants' as Stormont talks progress slowly
Chair of water services committee to seek legal advice as Fine Gael continually lose votes on changes
Most Read in Ireland
Weather report: Here's what to expect for the rest of the week (It's good news)
Good spring weather.
Latest: Danny Healy-Rae says three glasses of Guinness will not cause road fatalities
Latest: Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae has said that someone drinking three glasses of Guinness will not cause fatalities on Irish roads.
Father of one under financial stress took own life day before mortgage payment due
"He told me he didn't feel good. I knew he didn't have much money and was struggling with mortgage payments as work was not plentiful."
Gardaí report 'significant development' in 16-year missing man case
There have been significant developments in the case of missing man Trevor Deely.
Three arrested after Offaly robbery and Garda car rammed in Meath
Two males and a female have been arrested by Gardaí following a robbery in Offaly.
Man due in court in connection with neighbour's murder in Kerry
Update 12.33pm: A man in his 60s is to appear before a court in Tralee today in connection with the death of an elderly farmer yesterday in what local reports suggest may have been ’a row over noise’.
Gardaí arrest 'world-renowned hitman' in Dublin who had list of Hutch associates
Gardaí have arrested a man in Dublin today who is being described as a "world-renowned hitman".
Latest: Gardaí investigating if Kerry murder may have been over 'noise levels from machinery'
Latest: Superintendent Dan Keane of Listowel Garda station later confirmed the investigation had been upgraded.
Join the conversation - comment here