No Lotto winner, but one ticket has won €172k

Back to Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €3,480,414.

However, one ticket did match five numbers, plus the bonus number, to win €172,223.

Lotto Results: Saturday, January 07, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize

    • 10
    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 38
    • 16



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize

    • 1
    • 7
    • 9
    • 15
    • 27
    • 39
    • 32



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,480,414

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 11
    • 16
    • 23
    • 45
    • 47
    • 26



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 2
    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 28
    • 39
    • 19



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 11
    • 16
    • 23
    • 45
    • 47
    • 26



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 28
    • 39
    • 19



Full Lotto draw results »

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland