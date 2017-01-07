No Lotto winner, but one ticket has won €172k
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €3,480,414.
However, one ticket did match five numbers, plus the bonus number, to win €172,223.
Lotto Results: Saturday, January 07, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize
- 10
- 17
- 20
- 22
- 24
- 38
- 16
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize
- 1
- 7
- 9
- 15
- 27
- 39
- 32
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,480,414
- 33
- 36
- 39
- 42
- 45
- 47
- 38
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 11
- 16
- 23
- 45
- 47
- 26
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 2
- 12
- 14
- 17
- 28
- 39
- 19
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 33
- 36
- 39
- 42
- 45
- 47
- 38
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 11
- 16
- 23
- 45
- 47
- 26
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 12
- 14
- 17
- 28
- 39
- 19
