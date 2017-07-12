No Lotto jackpot winner tonight but are you one of the 27,000 who won something?
There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot of more than €2m.
The Lotto jackpot was €2,397,493.
The winning numbers were 5, 6, 24, 30, 38, 47 and the bonus is 27.
Over 27,000 players won prizes including two winners of the Match 5 + bonus prize each receiving €23,121.00.
There was no winner of the top prizes in the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 2
- 3
- 16
- 23
- 30
- 35
- 13
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 8
- 10
- 14
- 24
- 35
- 38
- 19
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,397,493
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 27,000 players won prizes including two winners of the Match 5+ Bonus Prize each receiving €23,121.00
- 5
- 6
- 24
- 30
- 38
- 47
- 27
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 2
- 4
- 6
- 11
- 38
- 44
- 31
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 1
- 12
- 13
- 15
- 25
- 35
- 43
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 6
- 24
- 30
- 38
- 47
- 27
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 4
- 6
- 11
- 38
- 44
- 31
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 12
- 13
- 15
- 25
- 35
- 43
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 8
- 18
- 19
- 21
- 33
- 36
- 2
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 6
- 12
- 24
- 30
- 31
- 38
- 14
