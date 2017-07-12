No Lotto jackpot winner tonight but are you one of the 27,000 who won something?

There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot of more than €2m.

The Lotto jackpot was €2,397,493.

The winning numbers were 5, 6, 24, 30, 38, 47 and the bonus is 27.

Over 27,000 players won prizes including two winners of the Match 5 + bonus prize each receiving €23,121.00.

There was no winner of the top prizes in the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.