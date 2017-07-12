No Lotto jackpot winner tonight but are you one of the 27,000 who won something?

There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot of more than €2m.

The Lotto jackpot was €2,397,493.

The winning numbers were 5, 6, 24, 30, 38, 47 and the bonus is 27.

Over 27,000 players won prizes including two winners of the Match 5 + bonus prize each receiving €23,121.00.

There was no winner of the top prizes in the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, July 12, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 2
    • 3
    • 16
    • 23
    • 30
    • 35
    • 13



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 8
    • 10
    • 14
    • 24
    • 35
    • 38
    • 19



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,397,493

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 27,000 players won prizes including two winners of the Match 5+ Bonus Prize each receiving €23,121.00

    • 5
    • 6
    • 24
    • 30
    • 38
    • 47
    • 27



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 2
    • 4
    • 6
    • 11
    • 38
    • 44
    • 31



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 1
    • 12
    • 13
    • 15
    • 25
    • 35
    • 43



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 6
    • 24
    • 30
    • 38
    • 47
    • 27



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 4
    • 6
    • 11
    • 38
    • 44
    • 31



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 12
    • 13
    • 15
    • 25
    • 35
    • 43



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 8
    • 18
    • 19
    • 21
    • 33
    • 36
    • 2



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 6
    • 12
    • 24
    • 30
    • 31
    • 38
    • 14



