No let up on the cold today

It will remain cold and frosty this morning, after many parts of the country saw heavy snow showers yesterday. Highest temperatures this morning will be 4C-5C.

Drivers are being warned to allow extra time for our journeys this morning following sub zero temperatures overnight.

Snow yesterday in Blackpool, Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane

Weather alerts for ice and snow remain in place across several counties in the west and north of the country. Conditions are described as poor or dangerous in several areas.

Very bad driving conditions in north Cork ... take it handy people.. https://t.co/li9pppIgCo — Richard Jacob (@idahocafe) January 13, 2017

Barry Aldworth from the AA said: "The concern is that any snow or rain we saw yesterday may have frozen on the road overnight, producing ice on the road.

"Our advice is to leave yourself plenty journey time. If it normally takes you half an hour to get to work, allow an hour."

However, it will be a bright day today. There will be scattered wintry showers, mostly along western coastal counties. Northwesterly winds will continue to be strong and gusty.

There will be widespread frost tonight, though not quite as cold as last night. There will be further wintry showers in places, but good dry and clear spells also. Lowest temperatures of +1C to -1C are forecast.

Tomorrow, Saturday, has a similar outlook, though is forecast to be a couple of degrees warmer with temperatures of 6C and 7C.

On Sunday, it will be largely dry after some early showers. Temperatures will be on the way up, reaching 11C in parts, with light breezes. The outlook for the early part of next week is for widespread dry weather.

The moon hung over the frozen fields, it's eerie light glimmering on the scattering of snow...#Cork right now.. pic.twitter.com/dG4laqFzcH — Richard Jacob (@idahocafe) January 12, 2017

Meanwhile, in the UK there are severe weather warnings for much of the country, with strong winds, snow and ice on the way.

The UK's Environment Agency said lives could be at risk along parts of the east coast of England because of the risk of flooding.

In the Essex village of Jaywick, police officers have started knocking on doors as 2,000 properties are evacuated.