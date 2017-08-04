No jackpot winner so Euromillions jackpot heads to €28m
04/08/2017 - 21:29:08Back to EuroMillions winner Ireland Home
There was no winner of the Euromillions jackpot but one lucky (or unlucky) Irish punter just missed out on the top prize and collects €257,084 after matching all five winning numbers and one of the two star numbers.
28 Irish layers also collected €241 for matching four winning and one star number.
Lotto Results: Friday, August 04, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 7
- 8
- 24
- 29
- 31
- 34
- 17
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 4
- 8
- 19
- 21
- 23
- 39
- 34
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €28,246,597
There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot.
- 29
- 30
- 36
- 40
- 41
- 2
- 9
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Plus top prize.
- 5
- 9
- 36
- 45
- 46
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 5
- 18
- 19
- 23
- 25
- 29
- 20
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
KEYWORDS: Euromillions
- 9
- 13
- 16
- 23
- 32
- 34
- 26
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
More like this story
Most Read in Ireland
Woman awarded €234,000 after dog attack left her children 'frightened to come close to her'
A woman who was viciously attacked by two boxer dogs as she walked along a quiet rural road has been awarded over €234,000 by a High Court judge, writes Ann O'Loughlin.
Irish Press Council receives 35 complaints about controversial Kevin Myers article
The Irish Press Council has received 35 complaints about the controversial Kevin Myers article.
Dáil bar forced to write off €5,000 tab as losses failed to be recouped
TDs are facing criticism after the Dáil bar was forced to write off a €5,000 tab - because it cannot recoup the losses.
Missing girl, 5, and wanted father thought to have travelled to Ireland
A five-year-old girl has been reported missing in the UK - and is believed to be with her father who is wanted after skipping court.
Boy (8) dies following boating incident in Boston
An eight-year-old boy from Tipperary has died in a boating accident in Boston.
More modular homes approved for Dublin
Seventy more modular homes have been approved for Dublin.
'Nothing new' from Brokenshire to help break Stormont deadlock, Sinn Féin claims
The UK Government has offered no new suggestions on how to break Stormont's political deadlock, Sinn Féin has said.
Man arrested after suspected hit-and-run accident in Co Tipperary
Latest: A male aged in his 40s has been arrested by Gardaí investigating a fatal collision at Glengoole, Thurles.
Join the conversation - comment here