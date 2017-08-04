No jackpot winner so Euromillions jackpot heads to €28m

There was no winner of the Euromillions jackpot but one lucky (or unlucky) Irish punter just missed out on the top prize and collects €257,084 after matching all five winning numbers and one of the two star numbers.

28 Irish layers also collected €241 for matching four winning and one star number.

Lotto Results: Friday, August 04, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 7
    • 8
    • 24
    • 29
    • 31
    • 34
    • 17



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 8
    • 19
    • 21
    • 23
    • 39
    • 34



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €28,246,597

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot.

    • 29
    • 30
    • 36
    • 40
    • 41
    • 2
    • 9



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Plus top prize.

    • 5
    • 9
    • 36
    • 45
    • 46



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 5
    • 18
    • 19
    • 23
    • 25
    • 29
    • 20



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 9
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 32
    • 34
    • 26



