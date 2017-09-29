No jackpot winner in tonight's Euromillions, but one Irish ticket holder scoops more than €300k
Breathe a sigh of relief if you forgot to buy your Euromillions ticket as the jackpot rolls on with no top prize winner tonight.
The jackpot was worth a whopping €178,941,892.
However, one Irish ticket holder was among seven to win the Match 5 plus One Star prize of €320,208.
Match your ticket below:
Lotto Results: Friday, September 29, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 8
- 16
- 17
- 26
- 36
- 39
- 4
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 6
- 8
- 13
- 19
- 21
- 25
- 11
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 1
- 6
- 25
- 26
- 29
- 35
- 2
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 13
- 16
- 29
- 31
- 37
- 38
- 33
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €178,941,892
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.
- 7
- 18
- 19
- 32
- 48
- 3
- 7
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Plus top prize.
- 3
- 6
- 11
- 12
- 27
