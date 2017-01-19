'No indication' of Irish citizens caught up in avalanche in Italy

The Department of Foreign Affairs says they have no indication of any Irish citizens caught up in the deadly avalanche at a hotel in Italy.

However, they say Irish citizens in the area should make contact with their family and follow the advice of local authorities.

Anyone with serious concerns for Irish citizens in the area can call the Irish Embassy on +39 06 585 2381

A desperate rescue operation is underway at the hotel where local people fear as many as 35 people may be trapped.