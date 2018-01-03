No evidence families 'gaming the system', according to Housing Minister

The Housing Minister said he has not seen evidence of families "gaming the system" to get housing.

He was responding to a controversial suggestion from the head of the Housing Agency Conor Skehan.

Earlier this week, Mr Skehan said people may be declaring themselves homeless to get to the top of the housing list.

Minister Eoghan Murphy is sceptical about the claim.

"He advises on Government policy and how he thinks it might be impacting. It's fair enough that he can do that, that is his role. It is not for me to criticise him for doing that, it is important that we have different voices in this debate," he said.

"I have no evidence in my Department of people presenting or trying to 'game the system'," he added.

However, Minister Murphy said Mr Skehan may have been referring to the previous Government's policy.

"Conor was saying that that may have been an unintended consequence of previous Government policy. My commitment is to make sure that we build as many homes as possible to make sure we get these people who are in very difficult circumstances into homes," he said.