'No criminality' in misuse of funds at Garda training college: Commissioner

The Garda Commissioner has aid there was no criminality involved in the misuse of funds at the Garda training college.

A leaked internal audit found serious financial irregularities at Templemore, including spending public money on entertainment, gifts and clubs and societies.

However Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan said there was no misappropriation of funds, adding: "The issues span back 20 years, so they are very much legacy issues.

"(The issues) are very much focused on accounting practices that by today's standards would not be acceptable accounting practices.

"I'm informed there is no misappropriation of money and that no criminality has been identified. If there was, we would be taking action in that regard."