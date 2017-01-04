No arrests yet after woman stabbed in Dublin mugging

Investigations are continuing after a woman was stabbed in the neck in Dublin yesterday.

The incident happened after an attempted mugging in Dublin at around 6.15pm.

The 36-year-old was approached by another woman in Drumcondra when she demanded her handbag and stabbed her during the struggle.

The victim was taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí have not yet made any arrests and are appealing for witnesses to contact them.