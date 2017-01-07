No agreement yet on Apollo House occupation, after 7 hours of talks

No agreement has been reached between the occupiers of Apollo House and the Housing Minister after almost seven hours of talks.

Home Sweet Home met the Minister and housing officials last night. Significant progress made towards a resolution, but it is not finalised.

A delegation from Home Sweet Home including unions, Glen Hansard, Jim Sheridan and Apollo House activists met the Minister and his officials.

One the way out Brendan Ogle said progress had been made.

"There are substantial areas of agreem3ebnt, and others of disagreement," he said. "We've agreed to reflect on what's happened to date, and reflect on it."

Minister Simon Coveney was also upbeat about the talks.

"I'm hopeful that by the middle of next week we'll be able to comply with the court ruling to vacate Apollo House," he said.

Discussions will continue over the weekend between the two sides ahead of Wednesday's deadline, by which time the High Court has ordered Apollo House must be vacated.

Somewhat ironically as the delegations left talks at the Housing Agency on Mount Street in Dublin, a homeless man was setting up his bed for the night in a neighbouring doorway - highlighting the reality facing many Apollo House residents.