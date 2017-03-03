No agreement yet in 'challenging' talks between nurses and HSE

Talks between nurses and the HSE will resume at the Workplace Relations Commission this morning.

Members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives organisation will get back around the table at 10.30am after discussions failed to reach agreement last night.

Around 30,000 nurses will hold a work-to-rule in hospitals across the country - beginning on Tuesday, unless significant progress is made.

SIPTU nursing and midwifery representatives are also taking part in the negotiations, and organiser Paul Bell says talks may continue over the weekend.

"All very challenging talks and that’s' why it was very essential to break off last night so the parties could reflect on their respective positions," he said.

"So I do expect that the discussions today will be quite challenging, and they may go on for quite some time, possibly into the weekend."