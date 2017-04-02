Nine puppies seized at Dublin Port while being exported for sale in UK

A number of puppies and adult dogs were seized at Dublin Port last night and are currently in the care of the DSPCA.

They were seized by Garda and Port Security without a pet passport while being exported for sale in the UK.

The majority of the puppies, which are Labrador and Collie crosses, are just 10 weeks old.

It is the fourth seizure of its kind this year, bringing the total number of puppies seized to over 500 in the last 18 months.

The DSPCA's Gillian Bird says they'll be looking for new homes within the next week.

"We've nine puppies in total and they're a mixture of Collie cross and Labrador cross. They're in good health. They're about 10 weeks old," she said.

"They didn't have the correct paperword so they've actually been surrendered to the DSPCA.

"They're up in the shelter in Rathfarnham and they will be looking for homes in about a week's time."