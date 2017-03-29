Nicola ‘won’t get her happy ever after’

Everyone deserves a happy ever after but Nicola Collins never got hers, writes Ann Murphy.

These are the words of the murder victim’s friend, Catherine Coffey O’Brien, who had been friends with the 38-year-old woman since they were in Nazareth House institution in Tralee as children.

Ms Collins was murdered in a flat on Popham's Road in Farranree in the early hours on Monday morning.

Catherine paid tribute to her friend, saying: “She will not be forgotten about until justice is done.”

Ms Coffey O'Brien said she does not plan to attend her funeral because it would be too painful and she instead wants to remember Nicola as she was.

She added: “She deserves a respectful send-off and an acknowledgement that she was a human being, a young woman who did not survive the odds.”

She recalled the murdered woman as someone who loved makeup and loved to “get glammed up.”

Nicola also adored cats, she said.

Ms Collins had lived in a number of areas of Cork city before moving to Clashduv in Togher in recent years, where she lived alone.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are pouring through CCTV footage from the area of Popham’s Road as investigations continue into the murder of mum Nicola Collins.

The Tralee-born woman died from severe head and neck injuries at an apartment on the road in the early hours of Monday morning.

A 42-year-old man questioned by gardaí about the murder was released without charge yesterday morning. Gardai will now prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions who will decide if charges will be brought in the case.

Investigators are now viewing CCTV footage collected from businesses and homes near the apartment as they search for vital clues in the investigation.

Door-to-door enquiries have also been carried out by members of the garda team working on the case. Forensics gardaí remained at the scene for several hours yesterday.

The family and friends of Nicola Collins were today awaiting the release of her body from the Cork City Coroner’s office.

Under the Coroners Act, the body could be held for up to five days by the coroner.

Gardaí have renewed an appeal to any witnesses to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021-4558510, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

On social media, friends are continuing to pay tribute to the Tralee native, who had been living in recent years in Clashduv.

One person wrote: “She used to live near me years ago. Lovely, kind gentle person. I am horrified by what happened her. In shock. Rest in peace Nicola. I hope justice is done.” Another comment said: “Haven't seen ya in ages but always remembered ya.hope your in a better place now:(“ A third said: “How could anybody hurt her ...makes me sick x” No funeral arrangements have yet been made for the tragic mum.

Relatives in Cork and in Tralee have been notified of her death by gardaí.

This story first appeared in the Evening Echo