NI Secretary brands shooting of man in both legs as 'cowardly act of violence'

The shooting of a man in Belfast on Friday has been described as a "cowardly act of violence".

The 21-year-old was attacked in in a paramilitary-style shooting at around 10pm in the Ardmonagh Parade area.

He received gunshots in both legs and was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire said: "I am sickened by news of the punishment-style shooting in Belfast last night - a cowardly act of violence that has no place in our society.

"I urge anyone with information to contact the police."

The shooting was also condemned by Sinn Féin MLA Orlaithi Flynn.

He said: "There can be no place for these type of actions in our society. Those responsible need to stop immediately.

"I would call on anyone with information on this attack to bring it forward to the PSNI."

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at Reactive and Organised Crime at Musgrave PSNI station on 101, quoting reference 1178 06/01/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.