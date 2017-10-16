NI parents and teachers' anger over last-minute school closures due to #Ophelia

Teacher and parent anger is growing over the failure of the North authorities to communicate early information regarding the closure of schools due to Hurricane Ophelia.

Parents were left scrambling to make last-minute childcare arrangements after the Department of Education failed to make any announcements about school closures until late on Sunday night.

Head teachers were left confused after hearing about the closures on social media at 10.30pm.

Northern Ireland's Department of Education issued an advisory on social media advising that all schools should close "as a precautionary" measure in light of weather warnings.

The advisory sparked confusion, with many schools unaware of the notice until the early hours of Monday morning.

Parents took to Twitter to vent their frustration at the lack of timely information.

'Advised' that schools 'should' close.

Sinn Fein MLA Michelle Gildernew said that the advice was "confusing".

Kathleen O'Hare, principal of Hazelwood Integrated College in Belfast, said she thought school closures were a hoax.

She said the heard about the advice on social media and that the next three hours "were a whirlwind" trying to get clarification and messages out to parents.

Schools in the Ireland had been notified of closures early on Sunday morning.