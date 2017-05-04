'Next question' - Enda Kenny refuses to talk about FG leadership

An angry Enda Kenny lashed out at media questions as to his pending departure at a frosty press conference in Montreal tonight, writes Daniel McConnell.

Responding to questions from the Irish Examiner, on behalf of the Irish media, Mr Kenny got visibly annoyed at being asked about when he intends departing from office.

“I can't believe actually that you have travelled this distance to ask a question like that. I have come here to meet with the Canadian Prime Minister and Canadian Business to explore the opportunities that exist across the Atlantic for the creation of jobs and investment and to the benefit of Canadians and Irish people. That is my business here. Next question,” he said sharply.

When it was explained to him that the question was being asked on behalf of all Irish media, Mr Kenny replied: “I just said to you I can't believe you have travelled this distance to ask a question like that. My function here is to have a discussion with the Prime Minister of Canada to discuss opportunities that present themselves for investment and job creation.”

Taoiseach Enda Kenny refused to answer questions over his leadership during a press conference with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/BzgLnSf7Xy — RTÉ News (@rtenews) May 4, 2017

A spokesman for Mr Kenny later said that he utterly refuted any notion that the Taoiseach was angry or lashed out at anybody.

In Montreal, Mr Kenny also delivered a sharp rebuttal to comments from French Presidential candidate Macron that Ireland's corporation tax rates would have to rise.

Mr Kenny said that while he hoped Mr Macron won the election, that our 12.5% corporation tax rate is “our business”.

His comments come as Fine Gael members across the country have been put on alert that a vote for a new leader will happen by the end of this month.

The Irish Examiner has confirmed that a number of hotels across the country have been booked for Friday, May 26 to facilitate the vote of a new leader.

In the strongest indication to date that Taoiseach Enda Kenny's departure from office is imminent, local Fine Gael organisations are preparing themselves to enable the vote for a new leader for the first time since 2002.