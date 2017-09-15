Newstalk confirm George Hook has been suspended

Newstalk have confirmed that George Hook has been suspended from his duties at the station.

Managing Editor Patricia Monahan said that comments made were “totally wrong and inappropriate and should never have been made.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar condemned Hook's comments while speaking on Morning Ireland earlier this morning.

Varadkar said he thinks it is indicative of attitudes that still exist in Irish society that need to change.

In a statement posted on their website, Newstalk confirmed the news.

The process regarding his comments last week is ongoing.

It came after the comments were condemned by groups such as the National Women's Council of Ireland (NWCI).

On Monday, George Hook offered a "profound apology" for his recent comments about rape.

Newstalk last week issued an unreserved apology for the comments.

