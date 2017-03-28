Newlywed Limerick couple and lucky Cork man won big in the Lotto last weekend

Two Lotto players from Tipperary and Cork won an incredible €736,354 between them in Lotto Plus and Lotto Match 5+ Bonus prizes.

A delighted couple from Tipperary, who wish to remain private, won the Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €500k. Another Cork player scooped the incredible €236,254 Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize.

The Lotto Plus 1 top prize was won by a recently married couple from Tipperary who dropped into National Lottery headquarters today to pick up their cheque for €500k.

The winning Tipperary man admitted that he was knocked for six when he discovered his Lotto Quick Pick was worth a half million euro.

"I was working on Saturday evening and before I went home, I quickly scanned my ticket on the National Lottery App on my phone. Up popped a message which instructed me to contact the National Lottery," he said.

"I went absolutely numb, it was like an outer body experience. I got straight into my car and I almost drove into a ditch on the way home. I had to completely stop and compose myself if I was to get home in one piece," he smiled.

The winning Lotto Plus 1 Quick Pick selection ticket was sold at the Centra Store in Parkmore in Roscrea in Co. Tipperary on the day of the draw.

"The timing of the win couldn’t be more perfect. We have just been married and we only recently started looking for houses to buy. It is a great comfort knowing that we will be able to buy our dream house without a mortgage," added the lucky Tipperary player.

Another delighted Cork man made the journey to National Lottery offices today after he won the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €236,254 in Saturday’s Lotto draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Centra Quick Stop on Grand Parade in Cork on the day of the draw.

