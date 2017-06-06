Newly engaged couple to use scratch card winnings to replace broken down car

A Meath couple are celebrating a €50k scratch card win.

Stephen Mullen (24) from Navan, Co. Meath and his fiancé Charlene Balfe called to the National Lottery office to pick up their €50,000 prize today.

The newly engaged couple who have a one-year-old son, bought their winning €5 All Cash Platinum scratch card at Reilly’s Londis in Abbeylands in Navan, Co. Meath. They revealed their plans to use their winnings to replace their old car and to help towards a deposit for a house.

Stephen, who works in Arnott’s in Dublin said: “We’ve had a rotten run of luck recently so we couldn’t have timed this win any better. Our car broke down last week so we had to travel everywhere by bus with our one-year-old son.

"Whilst waiting on a bus to Dublin we took shelter in Reilly’s Londis shop as it was lashing rain. We had a cup of coffee and I decided to get a €5 scratch card while we were waiting. We don’t usually buy scratch cards so when I scratched off the winning numbers, I was still unsure as to what I had won.”

Steven said the win came at such an important moment in their lives and revealed how they intended to use the money.

"The first thing we need to do is replace our old car so waiting on a bus will be a thing of the past! We have been working hard to save for a deposit for a house so this win will go some way to make that dream a reality. We also need to start planning for our wedding but we’ll take it one step at a time"

The owner of the winning shop, Ciaran Reilly, said there was great excitement locally as news spread of the young couple’s windfall.

“We are only open two-and-a-half years and this is our biggest win to date. We are delighted and wish Stephen and Charlene well. We hope it’s the first of many big wins for us!”