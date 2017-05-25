Newborn girls have better outcomes than baby boys.

The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland has found that baby girls respond better to acute infections because of genetic advantage.

Females have a recognised survival advantage throughout the entire human life cycle but it is particularly evident during the newborn period.

Newborn boys have a higher rate of infection and sepsis compared to baby girls of the same gestational age.

The research is published in the current edition of Paediatric Research.