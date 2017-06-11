New York-bound jet diverts to Shannon; dumps aviation fuel to ensure safe landing

By Patrick Flynn

Update 10.40pm: The airline has confirmed that flight diverted to Shannon due to a ‘technical issue.’ There were 294 passengers and crew on board.

The flight was cancelled and the passengers transported by bus to hotels in the Clare and Limerick area.

Earlier: A US-bound flight has diverted to Shannon Airport this evening after the crew reported engine problems over the Atlantic.

Norwegian Air Shuttle flight DY-7019 was en route from Paris to New York and was about 700 kilometres north west of Ireland at the time.

The crew made a U-turn and requested clearance to divert to Shannon after confirming an issue with oil pressure in engine number 1. As a result, the crew shut down the engine as a precaution.

The crew also sought permission to dump aviation fuel to ensure they landed within safe landing weight limits.

Airport fire crews were mobilised to locations along the runway ahead of the jet's arrival. The flight safely at 8.59pm and was met by airport fire crews who remained with the Boeing 787-800 Dreamliner (pictured) jet as it taxied to the terminal.

Engineers were also standing by to investigate the issue but it is not clear whether the flight will continue its journey tonight.