New World Ploughing Champions are returning to heroes welcome at Dublin Airport

The victorious Irish Ploughing Team is returning from the World Ploughing Contest in Kenya this morning.

Wexford man John Whelan is the new Supreme World Ploughing Reversible Champion.

While Carlow man, Eamonn Tracey secured a silver in the Conventional Class.

James Sutton, President of the National Ploughing Association, says both men come from a long tradition of ploughing.

He said: "Eamonn's Dad John, was runner up on seven occasions at the World Ploughing Championships so it certainly is tradition in the Tracey family."