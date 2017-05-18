New website to support gender-diverse and transgender youth to be launched

A new website to support families of gender-diverse and transgender young people will launch today.

It will provide details, facilities and information to help family members cope when someone they know is experiencing issues with their gender.

Those behind the website say the aim is to get greater wellbeing in the long term for transgender people.

Danika Sharek is a PHD student at Trinity College in Dublin and outlines what the website will include.

"These are areas that families and young people identified as important themselves and these include - gender identity basics, family basics, life-stage issues, social issues, health and wellbeing, schools, legal and administrative issues, and the future.

"There's been a lot of movement in the last few years, particularly with the Gender Recognition Bill being passed," she said.