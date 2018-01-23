New way of learning Irish launches today

A new way of learning Irish will be launched later.

DCU’s ’Irish 101’ - aims to make it easier for people to learn the native language.

There will be a focus on technology and interaction and organisers are promising that Peig will not feature.

Dr Mairead Nic Giolla Mhicil from Dublin City University says the course is directed at those who haven’t learned Irish in a long time and want a refresher.

She said: "We are launching ’Irish 101’ which is one of the first open online courses for the Irish language on the feature learn platform."

DCU campus.

Mairead also insists it will not be like classroom education.

She said: "We are trying to use technology to liven the language and there are so many ways you can make it more interactive."

Thousands of people will also be tweeting in Irish this week to mark the start of Bliain na Gaeilge.

Speakers in over 50 countries are already taking part in the #TrasnaNadTonnta initiative.

Learners and fluent speakers are being encouraged to tweet a few words "as Gaeilge" and use the hastags #TrasnaNadTonnta and #Gaeilge2018 in their tweets.

- Digital Desk