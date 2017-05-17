New video to encourage communities to engage in Town and Village Renewal Scheme

The Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs, Heather Humphreys TD, has published an Interim Progress Report on Realising our Rural Potential, the Government's Action Plan for Rural Development.

The Minister has also launched a video to encourage communities nationwide to engage with 2017 Town and Village Renewal Scheme, which is making €20 million available for small rural towns.

The Action Plan contains 276 actions for delivery across Government, State agencies and other bodies over the next three years to support the economic and social progress of rural Ireland.

Formal progress reports on the Action Plan will be published every 6 months, with the first report due to be published in July. Ahead of the first formal report, the Interim Progress Report outlines the achievements to date under the Plan and highlights some of the positive developments which have taken place to support rural Ireland.

Some key achievements across Government Departments since the Action Plan was launched include: 2017 Town and Village Renewal Scheme launched by Minister Humphreys with funding of €20 million over 15 months to support up to 300 towns and villages.

A Framework for Town Centre Revival launched by Minister Mitchell O’Connor, to assist with the regeneration of rural towns.

2017 CLÁR programme launched by Minister of State Michael Ring, with funding of €5 million to support disadvantaged rural communities.

The Taoiseach and Minister Ring announced the establishment of the Atlantic Economic Corridor Taskforce to drive economic development along the Eastern Seaboard.

Minister Varadkar announced an additional 500 places on the Rural Social Scheme in January 2017 and these places are being rolled out across the country.

A new 46km Greenway from Waterford to Dungarvan was opened in March, along the former Great Southern and Western Railway.

Minister Naughten published the NBP Intervention Area map on 4th April and announced that eir will provide high speed broadband to an extra 300,000 premises on a commercial basis by end-2018, thereby accelerating the roll out to many rural premises.

Innovation hubs are now operational in the Donegal and Kerry Gaeltacht areas to support entrepreneurship and start-up companies.

Speaking today, Minister Humphreys said: "Work is well underway across a wide range of Government departments and agencies to deliver on the actions contained in the Action Plan for Rural Development, which will make a real difference to people who live and work in rural Ireland.

"This interim report provides a headline view of achievements to date just over three months into the implementation of the Action Plan."