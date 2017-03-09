New technology will allow Gardaí to tell if cars are insured by scanning registration

From September Gardaí will be able to tell if a car is insured just by scanning the registration.

A new automated system is part of an effort to keep uninsured drivers off the road.

The AA's Conor Faughnan explains how it will work: “Essentially what will happen is every time you pass a Garda car, the Garda car's onboard camera will read your registration number, immediately tell the guard if that car is insured and who is insured to drive it.”