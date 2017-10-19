New technology to allow emergency services pinpoint exact location of caller

It is hoped that new mobile-phone technology launched today will save lives in emergencies.

The system on Android devices allows emergency staff pinpoint the exact location of calls made to the 999 or 112 services.

It can also help locate victims of assault or those with intellectual disabilities who are unable to speak.

Communications Minister Denis Naughten said that it will be of particular benefit in rural areas.

"This is particularly the case in isolated areas where there may not be an actual location - there may not be a landmark - and it means that these services can be deployed much quicker to meet that emergency," he said.