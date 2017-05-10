New system and training to delay maternity benefit payments

New mothers could face a delay of up to a month for the payment of maternity benefit.

The Department of Social Protection says this is due to a new system being implemented and staff training.

It says those experiencing a delay can expect to have their claim processed within three to four weeks of commencing their leave.

In a statement, the Department said: "The delays are temporary and have been caused by the effort required to bed in a new system, to train up staff including newly recruited staff and to refine processes.

"We want to assure customers that the Department is making every effort to ensure that they will be paid in a timely manner and in order to alleviate delays; extra staff has been assigned and staff are working overtime."

The statement also encouraged any mothers planning to apply for the benefit to do so online.

New mothers who have built up the required PRSI contributions are entitled to 26 weeks of maternity benefit, at a standard weekly rate of €235.