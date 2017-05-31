New speed limits: Illegal to drive over 30km/h in parts of Dublin

New speed limits came into force in parts of Dublin overnight.

Since midnight it has been illegal to drive above 30 kilometres per hour in areas including Sandymount, Crumlin, Drimnagh, Raheny, Artane, Donaghmede, Drumcondra, Glasnevin and Phibsborough.

We asked commuters in the capital if 30 is too slow.

"I think it has to happen, but I can only talk as a father with three young children, but I think it's a good idea yeah," one man said.

"I welcome people slowing down but 30 is way too slow, just can't handle it the car nearly stops," another man said.

"I actually think it's quite slow because if you ever try to drive at 30, it's hard," one woman said.