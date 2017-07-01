New safety and quality rules for rental market come into effect

New rules to improve the safety and quality of rented accommodation come into effect today.

Some landlords will be required to install additional features with particular emphasis on fire safety.

Landlords say the new rules could lead to the loss of homes in the rental sector.

Despite speculation bedsits would be re-introduced to ease the housing crisis, the new regulations confirm each apartment must have self-contained bathroom and kitchen facilities.

There are a number of safety requirements landlords must meet, including providing fire blankets, carbon monoxide alarms and proper ventilation.

Tenants are also entitled to a host of basic kitchen facilities including a hob, oven and grill, microwave and a fridge freezer, while bathrooms must have hot and cold water.

The new rules also state that windows higher up the building must have safety features to stop people falling out.