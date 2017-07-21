New rules for employers checking social media accounts of recruits

Changes are on the way aimed at protecting the social media accounts of potential employees from nosey employers.

At present, employers can check a would-be employee's twitter, facebook and instagram accounts to determine their character in advance of a job interview.

However from next May, legal permission will be required for such actions.

Ruth Deasy of the EU Commission office in Dublin has said the new regulations will oblige such employers to be honest and transparent about their intentions.

"The new rules that come into force next May will mean that employers will require legal ground before checking social media profiles of new recruits," she said.

"And before they do that, they have to inform people in advance that they are going to do an audit of social media profiles."