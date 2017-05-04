New rule for opening prayer passed by huge majority in Dáil

Update 2pm: The Dáil has voted to adopt a new rule making it mandatory for TDs to stand during the prayer at the start of business each day.

There we have it. Motion for mandatory standing during #Dail prayer, with 30 seconds silence afterward, carried 97-17 (19 abstentions) — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) May 4, 2017

Deputies face being named and thrown out and losing a day's pay if they refuse to observe the new rule.

This new rule comes into effect from next Tuesday.

Result: From next Tuesday, TDs *might* face disciplinary action for breach of Dáil rules if they refuse to stand during the opening prayer — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) May 4, 2017

A period of 30 seconds silent reflection has also been added to take place after the prayer and before business gets underway.

For the record: One of the abstentions switched to a No at the last minute, so the final outcome is 97-18 (18) — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) May 4, 2017

Earlier: A vote will take place later on plans to make TDs stand for the Dáil's opening prayer.

The new rules would also include 30 seconds of silent reflection after the prayer.

Some Deputies say having a Christian prayer no longer reflects a multi-cultural Ireland.

And a handful say they will break Dáil rules by refusing to stand.