New rule for opening prayer passed by huge majority in Dáil

Back to Ireland Home

Update 2pm: The Dáil has voted to adopt a new rule making it mandatory for TDs to stand during the prayer at the start of business each day. 

Deputies face being named and thrown out and losing a day's pay if they refuse to observe the new rule.

This new rule comes into effect from next Tuesday.

A period of 30 seconds silent reflection has also been added to take place after the prayer and before business gets underway.

Earlier: A vote will take place later on plans to make TDs stand for the Dáil's opening prayer.

The new rules would also include 30 seconds of silent reflection after the prayer.

Some Deputies say having a Christian prayer no longer reflects a multi-cultural Ireland.

And a handful say they will break Dáil rules by refusing to stand.
KEYWORDS: dail, opening prayer, tds

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland