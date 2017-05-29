New report shows 'systemic' failings in child protection system
A new report shows 'systemic' failings in our child protection system.
The audit of more than 5,400 cases over the past eight years, looked at the removal of children from their families by the Gardaí.
It found many officers were poorly trained and there was a serious weakness in procedures after children had been removed.
Tusla's out of hours social work has been labelled inadequate, as some children had to wait in hospital for services to reopen, while others were returned to the home they'd been removed from.
The audit by the Gardaí was ordered after the removal of two blonde Roma children from their parents in Tallaght in 2013.
Tusla have released the following statement:
“An inter-agency approach to child protection is of paramount importance to ensure children in need of support receive a timely, appropriate and proportionate response. Tusla - Child and Family Agency continues to work with agencies, organisations, families, and communities to ensure the needs of each child are met and the best possible outcome is achieved. Tusla is committed to building on the existing relationships and joint approaches developed with all agencies and organisations. An Garda Siochána is a crucial partner in the area of child protection and both agencies have distinct functions, powers, responsibilities and methods of working. Much of the research for this audit was done over the past number of years and collaboration and services have significantly improved since that time. This report was commissioned for an Garda Siochána, and Tusla was not involved in its production. No Tusla staff were interviewed as part of this audit.
Joint working between Tusla and an Garda Siochána forms an integral part of the child protection and welfare service. There are many excellent examples at a local level of Tusla staff and members of an Garda Siochána working collaboratively. Additionally, at a national level, there are regular strategic liasion meetings between Tusla and an Garda Siochana. These meetings facilitate appropriate information sharing.
A robust joint working protocol is being developed by Tusla and an Garda Siochana specifically in relation to Section12. This protocol will build on the existing positive relationship, and will provide extensive guidance on a range of issues including: when to invoke Section 12, children at risk during office hours, delivering a child to the custody of Tusla during office hours, delivering a child to the custody of Tusla out of hours. This protocol is being developed in line with the new Children First guidance and the Children First Act.
As part of our commitment to an inter-agency, early intervention approach we created Prevention, Partnership and Family Support (PPFS) - a wide-ranging programme of preventative work to ensure that all organisations / individuals involved in a child’s life actively work together and with the child and family to intervene early and ensure that local supports are put in place to ensure the child and family receive the necessary response, in an integrated, coordinated and easily accessible.
Tusla developed an Emergency Out of Hours Service which has been operational since November 2015 (replacing an older system). The purpose of the EOHS is to co-operate with and support the Garda Síochána in the execution of their duties and responsibilities under section 12(3) of the Child Care Act, 1991 and referrals made under Sect 8.5 of the Refugee Act, 1996.
Currently, counties Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow and Cork North Lee and South Lee have an out of hours social work service in place. The Emergency Out of Hours Service is available outside of these counties.”
