New report shows serious shortage of women in senior roles at universities

There is a serious shortage of women in senior roles in our universities according to a new report.

The Higher Education Authority has said that only around one in five professors are female.

It is also warning that no university has been run by a woman in this country in the last 400 years.

Jane Ohlmeyer, a professor at Trinity college has said the lack of women in these roles is because of childcare.

"The issue is around childcare and it is around taking time out to have families," she said.

"This is a major issue for many women who inevitably tend to be the primary carers.

"I chose my university not by its place in the double ranking but did it have a good nursery?"