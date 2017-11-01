A new report recommends granting Drogheda 'city status'.

The greater urban area in County Louth is the now fifth largest in the State, with a population of 80,000.

Planners say the city status would help with economic growth and development in the region.

Spokesperson with the Drogheda City Status Group Brian Hanratty, has been speaking on LMFM's Michael Reade Show this morning.

He said: "If you think back two years ago when the Architect's Institute had what they called a colloquium in the West Court Hotel, some of the architects there, with a totally independent perspective, were forecasting that by mid century Drogheda would have a quarter of a million people.

"If that’s not a city I don't know what is ."